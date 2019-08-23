Cockeysville’s Billy Busko wins age group at international triathlon

Cockeysville native Billy Busko, 55, won his age group at the Ironman Mont-Tremblant in Quebec on Sunday. The Dulaney graduate was first among 182 triathletes in the 55-59 division of the event in a time of 9 hours, 58 minutes, 48 seconds.
He finished 72nd overall in a field of 2,699.
He was in first place after the bike (5:12:36) and won the run with a 3:35:12 time to win by 41:45 over the second-place finisher.
It was the fourth Ironman Busko has won his age group and the second time he’s won the Ironman Mont-Tremblant (2015 and 2019.)
This win qualifies him for the Ironman Triathlon World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, on Oct. 12. It will be his 10th time competing in the event.
Women’s college basketball: Maryland’s scheduled for the 2019-20 season includes home contests with the other five top teams in the Big Ten from last season.
In Big Ten play, the Terrapins will host Rutgers, Nebraska, Michigan State, and Purdue at the Xfinity Center. Maryland will take on Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Indiana and Iowa in home-and-home matchups and will play at Penn State, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois. Go to umterps.com to view the full schedule.
Men’s college soccer: Maryland’s exhibition match with North Carolina set for Saturday will now kickoff at 4 p.m., moved up from the original 7 p.m. kickoff time.
Admission to the match between the top-ranked Terps and the sixth-ranked Tar Heels will be free. The contest serves as Maryland’s final tuneup before the Terps open the regular season Thursday against USF at Ludwig Field at 8 p.m.
Women’s college soccer: Loyola Maryland’s opener against St. Francis (Pa.) on Thursday night was halted with 7:49 left in the first half due to persistent thunderstorms in the vicinity of Ridley Athletic Complex.
The game, officially recognized as a no contest, is not expected to be made up at a later date. All stats accumulated will not count towards season totals.
Loyola will return to action at 1 p.m. on Sunday, hosting Seton Hall in a non-conference matchup at Ridley.
Men’s college water polo: Johns Hopkins senior Finn Banks is one of 14 players named to the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference East Region Preseason “Players to Watch List”.
College field hockey: Johns Hopkins grabbed eight first-place votes and 98 total points to earn the top spot in the Centennial Conference Preseason Field Hockey Poll of head coaches.