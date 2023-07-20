Athletes Unlimited lacrosse in Sparks brings former NCAA women’s rivals together as teammates

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As recently as May 2022, Ally Mastroianni and Charlotte North were opponents vying for an NCAA championship in women’s lacrosse. Fourteen months later as professionals, they are teammates who can’t stop gushing about each other.

“We’ve gone against each other for so many years, and there’s so much respect for each other,” Mastroianni said.

“She’s one of the best midfielders in the game,” North said.

Mastroianni and North are two of five players who participated in that 2022 title game and will open the third season of Athletes Unlimited lacrosse at USA Lacrosse’s headquarters in Sparks on the same side. Mastroianni, a midfielder, attacker Sam Geiersbach and defender Emma Trenchard helped North Carolina win, 12-11, for the program’s third NCAA crown, while North, an attacker, and defender Courtney Taylor represented Boston College, which fell short of the championship for the fourth time in five years.

The players were chosen by Mastroianni, who begins the summer as one of four team captains after finishing last year ranked third in the final points standings. Mastroianni took North with the seventh overall pick, Trenchard at No. 10, Taylor at No. 18, and Geiersbach at No. 26.

Team Mastroianni will open the season Thursday at 5 p.m. against Team Apuzzo, which is captained by former Boston College attacker and 2018 Tewaaraton Award winner Sam Apuzzo.

North Carolina's Emma Trenchard, right, defends Boston College's Charlotte North during the 2022 NCAA national championship game at Johns Hopkins' Homewood Field on May 29. After competing for the title in college, they'll be professional teammates with Athletes Unlimited. (UNC Athletic Communications)

The selections of Trenchard and Geiersbach weren’t shocking considering their Tar Heel ties to Mastroianni. If the latter’s decision to choose a pair of former rivals in North and Taylor raised a few eyebrows, Mastroianni did not view it that way.

“I want them on my team. I don’t want to play against them,” she said with a laugh. “I know we’ll be able to work together really well. They’re just so talented and so skillful. I’m lucky I got the both of them. Just to have a solid defense with Courtney holding us down and such a solid offense with Charlotte being a threat, we’re very connected from the goalie to the defense to the midfield to the attack. I just think overall, we’re super solid.”

Then again, Mastroianni’s thought process is rooted in logic. North ended her college career with two Tewaaraton Awards, two Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association National Player and Attacker of the Year distinctions and two first-team All-America honors. Taylor was a first-team All-America choice in her one season with the Eagles after transferring from Temple.

Mastroianni was a two-time unanimous first-team All-America selection and Atlantic Coast Conference Midfielder of the Year and the IWLCA National Midfielder of the Year in 2022. Trenchard was a four-time first-team All-America pick who started all 88 games in her career. And Geiersbach (selected 26th overall) was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 NCAA Tournament after scoring eight goals in wins against Northwestern and Boston College in the Final Four.

“Coming in, you think, ‘Oh, we were just playing against each other,’” Taylor said. “Then you come to this league, and we’re all lacrosse players and the same type of people. So to be on the same team, you kind of realize, ‘Yeah, we were rivals, but we’re really good friends now. We just played each other in the national championship and lost, but now we’re here and we’re teammates.’”

North Carolina's Ally Mastroianni, left, carries the ball against Boston College defender Courtney Taylor (27) during a game at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, on March 20, 2022. "To be on the same team, you kind of realize, ‘Yeah, we were rivals, but we’re really good friends now,'" Taylor said of playing with Mastroianni. (UNC Athletic Communications)

Memories of that NCAA Tournament final at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field in Baltimore remain vivid. The game was broadcast by ESPN, and a sellout crowd of 8,500 — the sixth-largest attendance at a national championship game in women’s lacrosse history — made on-field communication between the players and coaches difficult.

The intensity of emotions and physicality was a bit surprising, according to Geiersbach, who had transferred from Richmond.

“So I didn’t know much about the rivalry, but there’s such a rivalry there with those two teams that I felt like it was so intense to be a part of and in a good way,” she said. “Just being a part of that game was almost inspiring and almost like a dream. You would never picture yourself as a transfer from Richmond playing in a game like that.”

While Geiersbach, Mastroianni and Trenchard celebrated after the final horn sounded, North and Taylor were left wondering what could have been.

“You never really get over, ‘That’s how I ended my college career.’ It sucks,” Taylor said. “But at the same time, to know that you were part of something so special, I guess that changes my perspective on it. Yeah, we lost, but how many people got to be a part of that game? How many teams? So that makes me grateful for the opportunity.”

Any lingering feelings from that game evaporated when the players gathered for last season’s Athletes Unlimited. Geiersbach and Taylor were selected by Apuzzo for the opening weekend, and the pair bonded quickly.

“Courtney and I got along in the first week because we were both transfers that went to big schools,” Geiersbach said. “And then Charlotte North is Charlotte North, and she just gets along with everyone. So it was very easy to make friendships with these two girls.”

There are benefits to being members of Team Mastroianni this summer. One of those, according to North, is no longer having to challenge Trenchard on the offensive end of the field.

“I’m glad I’m not dodging against Emma,” North said.

“She was always your matchup,” Mastroianni chimed in.

“Too many years,” North noted.

Mastroianni said the players are united in their objective of playing well together.

“We all have the same goals and the same mindsets, and we’re all wearing the same uniform,” she said. “So we’ve got to put that together and our strengths together to win some more games. No one’s here doing it for themselves. We’re doing it for the team. When you have that much talent with the same team goals in mind, that’s kind of where the magic happens.”

So have the five players compared notes from that 2022 NCAA Tournament final over pizza and a few drinks?

“We closed that chapter,” North said.

“We just let it go,” Taylor said. “Kind of forgot about it.”