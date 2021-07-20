‘We want to resonate with other women’: How a new pro lacrosse league is helping two mothers return to the field

“There’s an element that we want to resonate with other women – whether they’re 12 [years old] and they want to be motivated by [three-time Tewaaraton Award winner] Taylor Cummings and be a Maryland All-Star or they’re older females and they’re moms and they’re working through handling the challenges and the advantages of being a mom and a working woman and working towards two dreams simultaneously,” said Reilly, who is also co-head coach of the Argentina national team which has qualified for next summer’s World Championships in Towson. “So for me, I sat back and thought about using and sharing my lifestyle as a mom and a professional lacrosse player and a business owner with others about how I work through those challenges.”