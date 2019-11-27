The Arena Football League, which hosted the Baltimore Brigade before shutting down the team last month, has ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, per a statement from the league Wednesday.
“We’re all disappointed that we couldn’t find a way forward and we wanted to thank our fans, our players, coaches, everyone who loved the Arena Football League," AFL Commissioner Randall Boe said in the statement. "We all love the game and tried very hard to make it successful, but we simply weren’t able to raise the capital necessary to grow the League, resolve the substantial legacy liabilities and make it financially viable.”
The Brigade and the league’s other five teams were shut down in October when the AFL suspended local business operations.