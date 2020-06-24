WNBA star and Baltimore native Angel McCoughtry seeks to put names of police brutality victims on jerseys

“I am currently working with the @lvaces and @wnba to use our voices, our uniforms, and our sport to continue to impact and create real change,” McCoughtry wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of her No. 35 Las Vegas Aces jersey with the name Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot in her home by Louisville police officers in March. “I am creating a petition to allow players the ability to put the FIRST & LAST NAME of HUMAN BEINGS that who have been injured or KILLED in incidents involving POLICE BRUTALITY! Even Front line workers during the pandemic.