As ax-throwing surges in popularity, Urban Open tournament returns to Baltimore

“It’s amazing,” she said. “Last year being the first year apart from the national championship, we really weren’t sure. We were nervous that maybe we’d have to cut it to 64 people, but we sold out pretty quickly last year. We filled it up near the end, but we knew that we had enough interest to get there. This year’s sign-up was both a blessing and a curse because we had to tell a whole bunch of people that they can’t come to the party.”