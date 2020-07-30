Baltimore adult rec sports leagues taking baby steps and precautions in return this summer

“Playing soccer is a big help for my mental health and exercise in general,” said Castiglioni, a 28-year-old restaurant equipment salesman from Arbutus. “When the pandemic started, not having soccer was sort of depressing in a way where I never felt the need to exercise just because I had no motivation and I knew that the season wasn’t starting soon. So it was kind of like a downward spiral almost in the beginning. Luckily, after about a month or so, I got out of it and forced myself to start exercising alone even if it’s not as fun as playing soccer with your team.”