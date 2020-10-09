Lundqvist signs with Capitals, goalie carousel spins in NHL free agency

“As it got down to it, you realize there are a lot of really good goalies out there and we all came up at the same time,” said Holtby, who will count $4.3 million against the salary cap the next two seasons and could be a top option for the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 expansion draft because Vancouver has Thatcher Demko. “It was a lot of uncertainty but really thankful that that is in the past now and worked out perfectly.”