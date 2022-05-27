Baltimore will host AAU Junior Olympics in 2028, 2032, Mayor Scott announces

Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday that Baltimore City will host the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games in 2028 and 2032.

Scott made the announcement at a news conference at Morgan State University, and was joined by AAU President and CEO Jennings “Rusty” Buchanan, Visit Baltimore Al Hutchinson and Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland President Terry Hasseltine. The mayor said the 11-day event will give the city an opportunity to “show what it has to offer to the world.”

Buchanan said most of the events will take place at the Baltimore Convention Center while the track and field competitions will be held at Morgan State.

The AAU Junior Olympic Games is known for being the largest national multi-sport youth event in the country. The AAU Junior Olympic Games features baseball, basketball, volleyball, tennis, taekwondo, wrestling and many other sports.

Since its beginning in Washington, D.C. in 1967, the AAU Junior Olympic Games have been conducted in 19 states and 30 cities across the United States. The event has been held in cities like Des Moines, Detroit, Houston and New Orleans. This year’s games will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina, which will also host the games in 2024.

