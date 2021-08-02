Ravens training camp roundtable: Answering questions about edge rushers, biggest surprises, best position battle and more

With Week 1 of Ravens training camp in the books, The Baltimore Sun’s beat reporters share their thoughts on the signing of Justin Houston, the biggest surprise at camp, who needs to step up and the most intriguing position battles.
With Justin Houston set to sign, how does the Ravens’ current edge rusher group compare to last season’s?
Jonas Shaffer: It’s still a level below the 2020 group. Matthew Judon was never a double-digit-sack producer, but he was respected enough leaguewide to make two straight Pro Bowls. Yannick Ngakoue might have been limited as a run defender, but he’d still be the Ravens’ best designated pass rusher this season. Jihad Ward ended last season with two sacks in four games and was a reliable, versatile piece.
Even in the twilight of his career, though, Houston makes the Ravens’ pass rush more threatening. Because even with a dip in his overall pressure rate last season, he was still a situational nuisance. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, he ranked 25th among 62 players with at least 100 third-down rushes in in pressure percentage.
In Pernell McPhee and Daelin Hayes, the Ravens have potential early-down run stuffers. In Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser, they have athletic, whatever-down-you-need options. With Jaylon Ferguson’s impact still in doubt, the team now has a proven (if aging) go-get-me-a-sack edge rusher.
Childs Walker: Houston projects to give the Ravens a needed dose of production at a reasonable price, but it’s hard to say this edge group is more talented than last year’s, at least until we see what Oweh can do as a pass rusher in live NFL action. We’ve seen promising signs from Oweh, who has outmaneuvered veteran linemen in one-on-one drills and showed off his otherworldly speed as a run defender. Nonetheless, the Ravens lost their best edge defender in Matthew Judon, who didn’t often defeat blockers straight up but compensated with his versatility and intensity.
The Ravens can’t expect Oweh, in Year 1, to do everything Judon did. Houston is still a solid all-around player, but he didn’t have a great year for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. At this stage in his career, he’s not clearly a better pass rusher than Ngakoue. The Ravens covered for the departures of Judon and Ngakoue without spending much 2021 money. That’s effective roster management, but it doesn’t mean they actually got better at the position.
Daniel Oyefusi: One thing to keep in mind about the Ravens defense is that it’s a blitz-heavy unit. It relies on coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale’s elaborate schemes to take pressure off pass rushers to win one-on-one matchups. So, regardless of what faces are in the room, don’t expect him to dial his aggressiveness back a ton, if at all.
Another thing to consider is this defense asks a lot of its outside linebackers, from setting the edge against the run to dropping in coverage. And from that standpoint, the Ravens did well to replace their offseason departures with players who have similar attributes. Coaches and teammates have praised Hayes’ versatility and Oweh is every bit of the athlete he was hyped to be, although it may take some time to fully channel his athleticism into his pass-rushing arsenal. Houston certainly comes to Baltimore as the group’s best pure pass rusher and his presence should take pressure off the two rookies and players like Bowser and Ferguson. The skillset is there; whether the production will follow this season remains to be seen.
Who or what has been the biggest surprise of training camp?
Shaffer: If a rising tide lifts all boats, it seemed safe to assume that Lamar Jackson’s coronavirus-related absence might sink the Ravens’ passing game. But that just hasn’t been the case. Even with Hollywood Brown, who set camp on fire Wednesday, missing most of the past three practices with a minor lower-body injury, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley have given the Ravens’ young receivers plenty of highlight fodder.
Against a deep and talented secondary, we’ve seen Sammy Watkins play like he stepped out of a time machine, Rashod Bateman beat Marlon Humphrey for a jump-ball touchdown and a downfield score, James Proche II catch everything thrown his way, and Josh Oliver continue to separate himself in the race to be the third tight end. It’s possible the offense’s fortunes might turn when padded practices begin, but by then, Jackson should be getting close to returning.
Walker: It’s too early to call anything a major surprise, but Proche is making a case that the Ravens need to carve out a role for him in their crowded wide receiver room. We know Proche catches everything thrown his way; that was obvious in practices last year. It was less clear he could get open in games as Ravens quarterbacks targeted him just three times all season.
We can’t say Proche has made a quantum leap based on four practices, with many of his reps coming against reserve defensive backs, but he sure has found his way to the ball consistently. His hands remain sticky as spider webs. Can he force his way into some of the snaps left behind by departed slot specialist Willie Snead IV? Proche has the attention of Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who praised his work ethic and consistency after a spectacular showing Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.
Oyefusi: When Jackson was missing from the first day of training camp, later revealed to be because of a positive coronavirus test, it took a bit of the buzz out of the beginning of a crucial month-plus of summer practices. But, as Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman said, it’s an opportunity to get a closer look at McSorley and Huntley, the two quarterbacks competing to back up Jackson.
Without the offense’s leader and most dynamic player, the unit hasn’t really skipped a beat. Both signal-callers have been aggressive and accurate, testing the defense with deep pass attempts while keeping turnovers to a minimum. With tough roster decisions at other positions, the Ravens likely won’t be able to keep both on the initial 53-man roster. But the young players have impressed and are instilling more confidence in the team’s backup situation by the day.
Who needs to step up when padded practices begin Tuesday?
Shaffer: Ferguson’s the obvious answer here. He hasn’t been able to win one-on-ones with his speed rush or change of direction, and the Ravens’ pass-heavy practice plans limit his chances to set the edge, which defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale on Friday called one of his best traits. If Ferguson can’t win with his bull rush against the Ravens’ second- and third-string offensive tackles, he’ll put team officials in an uncomfortable situation ahead of the roster deadline.
Really, though, most of the Ravens’ on-the-bubble “power” players need to elevate their games. A more physical atmosphere could help Miles Boykin, who, after an even start to camp, needs to remind everyone how he can overwhelm smaller defenders. Ben Mason has been mostly anonymous, but Harbaugh has said he’s “the kind of player that’s going to show up more when the pads come on.” Tony Poljan and Eric Tomlinson, both physical blockers, could likewise help their case at tight end.
Walker: This was already shaping up as a make-or-break year for Ferguson, who simply has not flashed as a pass rusher in his first two seasons. Ferguson’s position is that much more tenuous with Houston joining the roster and Oweh looking good early in training camp.
It’s not that Ferguson did anything wrong in the Ravens’ first run of practices. He appears to be in excellent shape. But simple roster math tells us he’s now fighting for a spot that might have appeared set a few months ago. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said Ferguson should thrive once the hitting starts, because his strength as an edge setter is his chief virtue. He’ll need to do just that to guarantee himself a third season in Baltimore.
Oyefusi: Ferguson. And that’s not to say he’s struggled in the first few practices. The signing of Houston was a move that seemingly put more of a spotlight on Ferguson, a 2019 third-round pick who has yet to live up to his “Sack Daddy” nickname and doesn’t play a ton of special teams. It’s not a given the Ravens will take six outside linebackers into the regular season and coaches are still in a wait-and-see approach with Ferguson. Martindale all but said it on Friday, holding off any declarations for Ferguson until the pads come on.
Which position battle is most intriguing?
Shaffer: The Ravens don’t need an exceptional fourth wide receiver to have a good offense. They don’t need their backup quarterback to carry the passing attack. What they do need is a capable left guard. And there are enough subplots in the competition to keep it going for a while.
Ben Powers has the most experience, having appeared in all 16 games last season, including seven starts at right guard. Third-round pick Ben Cleveland is the most physically imposing, with a barrel chest that makes his pads look glued on. And Tyre Phillips’ chances at left guard could depend as much on his own performance there as how much he’s needed at tackle. Ronnie Stanley still hasn’t been cleared to practice, Andre Smith has been underwhelming, and Michael Schofield’s still finding his way. The Ravens don’t want to wait until the end of the preseason to settle on their fifth starter, but they might have to.
Walker: We’ll learn more about the fierce battle at left guard when hitting begins this week. So far, however, the richest competition has unfolded at quarterback, where McSorley and Huntley have benefited from the reps created by Jackson’s absence.
McSorley has delivered some of the best practices of his three-year career, managing the offense effectively in red zone drills. Huntley has showed off his impressive deep arm and his acceleration when fleeing the pocket. It’s difficult to say which man has edged ahead in the fight to back up Jackson. Do you go with McSorley’s experience or Huntley’s upside? With the Ravens less likely to keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster this season, it’s shaping up to be one of the toughest calls of summer.
Oyefusi: Wide receiver. The Ravens don’t usually enter the season with seven receivers so Boykin and Proche have been perceived to be on the bubble by virtue of the numbers crunch at the position. Through four practices, Proche, a 2020 sixth-round pick, has been arguably the team’s productive pass-catcher. He’s brought in everything thrown his way and has garnered the respect of his teammates and coaches for his work ethic.
While Boykin hasn’t turned as many heads on the field so far, he’s still the team’s top blocker at the position and the value of that cannot be dismissed in a run-first offense. Not only is there competition for roster spots but playing time at the position. Watkins and Bateman have also impressed and have the versatility to line up in different spots. It’s early, but the Ravens certainly look to be more improved at wide receiver.