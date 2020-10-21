Grappling with COVID-19: Ring of Honor creates professional wrestling bubble in Baltimore suburbs

As they listened to the company’s plans over group Zoom calls, wrestlers felt increasing confidence that a bubble could work. They would be asked to take a COVID-19 test 14 days before traveling to Baltimore and then another the day after checking into the DoubleTree. While at the hotel, they would be confined to their rooms until cleared by the test and then, permitted to leave only for a jog or a quick workout in the socially-distanced gym. They would interact with co-workers only at the arena. The ring and mats would be cleaned after every match. Wrestlers would remove their masks only during in-ring action. They would take another COVID-19 test at the end of the taping for contact tracing purposes.