Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis prepares for long-awaited first bout as pay-per-view headliner

Because he does not want to squander a long-awaited opportunity and because he respects Santa Cruz, a four-division champion capable of pressing the action for all 12 rounds, Davis said he’s trained more vigorously for this fight than for any of his previous 23. Thirteen weeks ago, he began his work at Mayweather’s gym in Las Vegas, where he’d encounter none of the distractions that arise in Baltimore. Ford relocated to be with him for the last three months. They set a goal for Davis to be under the 130-pound limit before he traveled to San Antonio for fight week. They hired a chef to feed him a spartan diet of tuna, salmon, vegetables and grains.