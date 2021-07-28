xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp | PHOTOS

From left, #66 Ben Cleveland, G, and #69 Foster Sarell, T, during the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp | PHOTOS

Lloyd Fox
By
Jul 28, 2021
Baltimore Ravens hold their first training camp practice of the season at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.
(Lloyd Fox)
#53 Barrington Wade, ILB, on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
#51 Aaron Adeoye and #99 Odafe Oweh, on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
#99 Odafe Oweh on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Center, #13 Devin Duvernay, WR, on the first day of Ravens Training Camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Devin Duvernay, WR, on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
#68 Adrian Ealy, T, and #61 Michael Schofield, G, on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
From left, #66 Ben Cleveland, G, and #69 Foster Sarell, T, during the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Michelle and Ben Ong, of Sterling, VA, is among fans returning to the stands on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Ben is wearing a Super Bowl XLVII ring hat. They are season ticket holders. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
From left, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta, executive vice president and general manager, on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Devin Duvernay, WR, on the first day of Ravens Training Camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks to media after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Marquise Brown, WR, talks to media after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Marlon Humphrey, CB, talks to media after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Chuck Clark, S, talks to media after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Marquise Brown, WR, talks to media after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
#57 Kristian Welch, LB, on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
#94 Chris Smith, OLB, puts on a surgical mask after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Player helmets are moved from the field after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Ravens players come off the field after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. They remove jerseys, shirts, tracking shirts and helmets before entering the locker room. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
OLBs #99 Odafe Oweh and #90 Pernell McPhee talk after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
#9 Justin Tucker, K, takes off his jersey after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Players remove jerseys, shirts, tracking shirts and helmets before entering the locker room. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
From left, TEs #85 Eric Tomlinson and #38 Ben Mason remove their jerseys after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Players remove jerseys, shirts, tracking shirts and helmets before entering the locker room. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
