(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Sports Baltimore Ravens Training Camp | PHOTOS By Lloyd Fox Jul 28, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Baltimore Ravens hold their first training camp practice of the season at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. (Lloyd Fox) Ravens Training Camp #53 Barrington Wade, ILB, on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp #51 Aaron Adeoye and #99 Odafe Oweh, on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp #99 Odafe Oweh on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp Center, #13 Devin Duvernay, WR, on the first day of Ravens Training Camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp Devin Duvernay, WR, on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp #68 Adrian Ealy, T, and #61 Michael Schofield, G, on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp From left, #66 Ben Cleveland, G, and #69 Foster Sarell, T, during the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp Michelle and Ben Ong, of Sterling, VA, is among fans returning to the stands on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Ben is wearing a Super Bowl XLVII ring hat. They are season ticket holders. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp From left, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta, executive vice president and general manager, on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp Devin Duvernay, WR, on the first day of Ravens Training Camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks to media after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp Marquise Brown, WR, talks to media after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp Marlon Humphrey, CB, talks to media after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp Chuck Clark, S, talks to media after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp Marquise Brown, WR, talks to media after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp #57 Kristian Welch, LB, on the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp #94 Chris Smith, OLB, puts on a surgical mask after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp Player helmets are moved from the field after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp Ravens players come off the field after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. They remove jerseys, shirts, tracking shirts and helmets before entering the locker room. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp OLBs #99 Odafe Oweh and #90 Pernell McPhee talk after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp #9 Justin Tucker, K, takes off his jersey after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Players remove jerseys, shirts, tracking shirts and helmets before entering the locker room. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Training Camp From left, TEs #85 Eric Tomlinson and #38 Ben Mason remove their jerseys after the first day of practice in the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Players remove jerseys, shirts, tracking shirts and helmets before entering the locker room. July 28, 2021 (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Advertisement