(Kenneth K. Lam) Sports Liberty vs. Fallston boys lacrosse | PHOTOS By Lloyd Fox Jun 14, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Liberty High School takes on Fallston High School in boys lacrosse in the Class 1A state quarterfinals. (Lloyd Fox) Fallston defeated Liberty by score of 12 to 7 in Class 1A state quarterfinal boys lacrosse game. Liberty goalie Justin Long, left, stops a shot by Fallston's Noah Richard, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam) Fallston defeated Liberty by score of 12 to 7 Fallston's Noah Richard, left, jumps past Liberty's Gabe Boyce, right, for a shot in the second quarter. Fallston defeated Liberty by score of 12 to 7 in Class 1A state quarterfinal boys lacrosse game on June 14, 2021 (Kenneth K. Lam) Fallston defeated Liberty by score of 12 to 7 in Class 1A state quarterfinal boys lacrosse game. Fallston's Aiden Dixon, left, beats Liberty's Michael Steinebrunner, right, in a face-off in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam) Fallston defeated Liberty by score of 12 to 7 in Class 1A state quarterfinal boys lacrosse game. Fallston's Noah Richard shoots and scores against Liberty in the first quarter. Fallston defeated Liberty by score of 12 to 7 in Class 1A state quarterfinal boys lacrosse game on June 14, 2021 (Kenneth K. Lam) Fallston defeated Liberty by score of 12 to 7 in Class 1A state quarterfinal boys lacrosse game. Fallston's Luke Wolff, left, scores against Liberty goalie Justin Long (#30) in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam) Fallston defeated Liberty by score of 12 to 7 in Class 1A state quarterfinal boys lacrosse game. Fallston players celebrate after defeating Liberty by score of 12 to 7 in Class 1A state quarterfinal boys lacrosse game on June 14, 2021 (Kenneth K. Lam) Fallston defeated Liberty by score of 12 to 7 in Class 1A state quarterfinal boys lacrosse game. Fallston's Noah Richard, right, celebrates after scoring a goal against Liberty goalie Justin Long, left, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam) Fallston defeated Liberty by score of 12 to 7 in Class 1A state quarterfinal boys lacrosse game. Fallston's Noah Richard (#19) back pedals while celebrating a goal against Liberty in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam) Fallston defeated Liberty by score of 12 to 7 in Class 1A state quarterfinal boys lacrosse game. Fallston's Noah Richard, left, shoots and scores against Liberty goalie Justin Long in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam) Advertisement