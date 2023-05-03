Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers' Carver Salazar (7) returns safely to second base as Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers shortstop Parker Thomas awaits a pickoff throw during MIAA-A conference varsity baseball at Archbishop Curley High Wednesday May 3, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff

Spalding vs. Curley MIAA baseball | PHOTOS

Archbishop Spalding visits Archbishop Curley in MIAA baseball action. May 3, 2023

MIAA-A baseball: Archbishop Spalding at Curley

The ball pops out of the glove of Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers center fielder Brayden Marrocco who tumbles, failing to catch a double hit by Curley Friars batter Derek Poole during MIAA-A conference varsity baseball at Archbishop Curley High Wednesday May 3, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers center fielder Brayden Marrocco tumbles, failing to catch a double hit by Curley Friars batter Derek Poole during MIAA-A conference varsity baseball at Archbishop Curley High Wednesday May 3, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers' Carver Salazar (7) returns safely to second base as Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers shortstop Parker Thomas awaits a pickoff throw during MIAA-A conference varsity baseball at Archbishop Curley High Wednesday May 3, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff

The Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers dugout shout slogans as batter Nathan Wines stands in against Curley Friars starting pitcher Nathaniel Welkos, who wound up striking out during MIAA-A conference varsity baseball at Archbishop Curley High Wednesday May 3, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff

A practice baseball rests in the turf as Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers players participate during fielding drills before playing the Curley Friars in MIAA-A conference varsity baseball at Archbishop Curley High Wednesday May 3, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers head coach Joseph Palumbo (left) shakes hands with Curley Friars head coach Joe Gaeta during MIAA-A conference varsity baseball at Archbishop Curley High Wednesday May 3, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers starting pitcher Cody Sharman (14) throws against the Curley Friars during MIAA-A conference varsity baseball at Archbishop Curley High Wednesday May 3, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers starting pitcher Cody Sharman delivers against the Curley Friars during MIAA-A conference varsity baseball at Archbishop Curley High Wednesday May 3, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff

The ball gets thrown over Curley Friars' Derek Poole (20) who reacts with a stand-up double off Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers starting pitcher Cody Sharman during MIAA-A conference varsity baseball at Archbishop Curley High Wednesday May 3, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff

Curley Friars first baseman Harry Middlebrooks watches the throw from catcher Derek Poole (foreground), who records the out on Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers batter Adam Ferony (5) who struck out during MIAA-A conference varsity baseball at Archbishop Curley High Wednesday May 3, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff

Curley Friars pitcher Nathaniel Welkos (14) delivers against the Curley Friars during MIAA-A conference varsity baseball at Archbishop Curley High Wednesday May 3, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff

Curley Friars starting pitcher Nathaniel Welkos (14) watches Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers batter Parker Thomas (12) swing and miss a pitch during MIAA-A conference varsity baseball at Archbishop Curley High Wednesday May 3, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers shortstop Parker Thomas fields a grounder from Curley Friars batter John Petryszak during MIAA-A conference varsity baseball at Archbishop Curley High Wednesday May 3, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff

