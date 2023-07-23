French swimmer breaks Baltimorean Michael Phelps’ last individual world record

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former Olympic swimming gold medalist Michael Phelps, right, of the United States and gold medalist Leon Marchand of France, right, celebrate during Men's 400m Individual Medley award ceremony in the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

FUKUOKA, Japan — French swimmer Leon Marchand on Sunday broke the world record in the 400-meter individual medley, a record previously set by Baltimore-born Olympian Michael Phelps.

Marchand completed the medley in 4 minutes, 2.50 seconds on the first day of an eight-day World Aquatics Championships in southwestern Japan. It was Phelps’ last individual record he’d held since retiring in 2016. He swam the medley in 4 minutes, 3.84 seconds at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“That was insane,” Marchand said after the race, obliterating Phelps’ record by more than a second. “That was one of the most painful things. That was just amazing to do it here. I mean, the time is crazy.” Marchand added: “The best is yet to come.”

Phelps, who is in Japan as a television commentator, presented the gold medal to Marchand.

“What a swim,” Phelps said before calling the race for Marchand. “Let’s go!” Phelps exclaimed about the record-breaking time. “I’m just pumped about this swim. Oh my gosh. I cannot get over that.”

Phelps offered Marchand a tip, he said, which was to finish his freestyle leg faster.

“(Phelps) was very impressed by the time,” Marchand said. “He was commenting the race. It was pretty cool to see that.”

Marchand swims at Arizona State and is coached by Bob Bowman, who previously coached Phelps and other star American swimmers. Bowman coached the American team at the world championships.

Although his final individual record was surpassed, Phelps continues to hold world records on relay teams, including the 4X100 freestyle, which is the longest-standing world record.

In addition, Australian Ariarne Titmus reclaimed her women’s 400-meter freestyle world record, winning in 3 minutes, 55.38 seconds. Bethesda’s Katie Ledecky took silver with a time of 3:58.73.

“It wasn’t something (breaking the record) that I had my mind on for this meet,” Titmus said. “I just wanted to come here and try and swim the way I know I’m capable of. I knew the only way to win — I believed — was to try to take it out (fast) and whoever had as much fight left at the end was going to win it.”

Despite it falling on the first day, the race was seen by many as the most compelling matchup of the championships with 22-year-old Titmus and 26-year-old Ledecky both having held the world record before.

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, competes in the women's 400m freestyle at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Ledecky, one of the greatest freestylers in history, sounded content with her race and now looks to the 800 and 1,500, where she is almost unbeatable. She said the record seemed inevitable.

“I think you could see a world record coming,” she said. “Once a couple of people do something, more people start doing it. It’s been a very fast year of swimming, and it was predictable that it will be a really fast field.”

Ledecky has almost never gone home from a race in the world championships or Olympics with less than a gold or silver medal. She finished fifth in the 200 meters at the delayed Tokyo Olympics, her only other sub-gold or silver performance.

She entered these worlds with 32 gold or silver medals in the Olympics and worlds.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lilly Price contributed to this article.