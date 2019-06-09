Former Gilman QB Kai Locksley, son of Maryland football coach, arrested on drunken driving charge in Texas

Former Gilman quarterback Kai Locksley, the starting quarterback at UTEP and son of Maryland football coach Michael Locksley, was arrested in Texas on Saturday on drunken driving and other charges, according to online court records.

Locksley, 22, had moved to Texas to play college football. The University of Texas, El Paso suspended him from its team in response to the arrest, according to a statement from its football coach.

Locksley was charged in El Paso with driving while intoxicated, possessing less than two ounces of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon and making a threat, the court records show. He posted bail on Saturday and was released from jail.

No more information about the incident that led to the arrest was immediately available. Neither Kai Locksley nor Michael Locksley could be reached for comment. Attempts to reach law enforcement in El Paso were unsuccessful.

Dana Dimel, UTEP’s head football coach, said in a statement that Locksley had been suspended.

“While the severity of these charges is concerning, it would not be appropriate to determine a course of action until we have all the facts,” he said.

After transferring from Iowa Western, where he was the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Offensive Player of the Year, Locksley was the starting quarterback in eight of his nine games for UTEP in 2018. He had a completion rate of 49.1% and threw for 937 yards with three touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was second on the team in rushing yards, carrying the ball for 340 yards and six touchdowns as the Miners went 1-11. According to reports, he was expected to be the starting quarterback for the 2019 season.

At Gilman, he was a two-time All-State and two-time All-Metro second-team selection. In his senior year in 2014, he rushed for 1,050 yards and 17 touchdowns and passed for 915 yards and five touchdowns as Gilman shared the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title.

