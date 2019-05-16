Boxer Gervonta Davis to defend super featherweight title in hometown of Baltimore on July 27, team says

Baltimore boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his World Boxing Association super featherweight belt in a July 27 bout to be held in the city, a member of Davis’ team confirmed Thursday night.

Lorin Chvotkin, a member of Team Davis, said the 24-year-old city native is set to defend his title in Baltimore this summer, but that an opponent and venue have not yet been confirmed. The bout will be broadcast live on Showtime, he added.

Other news outlets have cited sources saying Davis’ camp is in negotiations for him to fight Panama’s Ricardo Nuñez. Chvotkin said negotiations about Davis’ next opponent are ongoing and that ticket and venue details are expected to be released soon.

Davis (21-0, 20 knockouts) won the title by beating Jesus Cuellar in three rounds at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., in April 2018.

Gervonta Davis and Francisco Fonseca face off Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC