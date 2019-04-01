Baltimore's Bennett Blazers youth wheelchair basketball team wins national championship

Baltimore’s Bennett Blazers wheelchair basketball prep team has won the National Wheelchair Basketball Championship for the junior division.

The team competed in Chicago on Sunday and won its championship game against the Minnesota Rollin’ Rowdies with a score of 48-35, according to Bennett Institute Booster Club social media posts.

The Blazers are based out of the Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Bennett Blazers athletics program for kids with disabilities, which was founded by Gerry and Gwena Herman. The program is based in Baltimore and serves more than 100 children per year from Maryland, southern Pennsylvania and the Washington, D.C., suburbs.

Blazers alumni include Paralympian Tatyana Mcfadden.

