Sports Baltimore Sports Blitz

NCAA women's lacrosse tournament preview: Maryland team to beat once again

Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The last weekend before the start of the NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament did not spare the nation’s last unbeaten team.

Maryland’s 16-11 loss Sunday to Northwestern was its first defeat in 19 games, costing the Terps a fourth straight Big Ten tournament title — but not their spot in the NCAA tournament. For the seventh straight season, Maryland is the top overall seed.

The Terps, who earned a first-round bye, can’t face another local team until the semifinals, but the 28-team field has its share of in-state representation. Loyola Maryland, Johns Hopkins and Navy all start tournament play Friday.

No. 1 seed Maryland vs. Stony Brook or James Madison

When: Noon Sunday

Site: Maryland Stadium, College Park

TV: Big Ten Network

Matchup: The Terps (18-1), seeking their 11th straight appearance in the NCAA semifinals, will face the winner of Friday’s first-round game between Stony Brook (15-4) and James Madison (16-3). Maryland routed the Colonial Athletic Association champion Dukes on the road earlier this season; the America East champion Seawolves haven't lost since March 23.

Loyola Maryland vs. Richmond

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Site: Class of 1952 Stadium, Princeton, N.J.

Matchup: The Greyhounds (15-4) won their first Patriot League tournament title since 2016 easily, defeating Colgate and defending champion Navy by a combined 41-21. Loyola is 20-2 all time against the Spiders (17-3), who needed an overtime win against Massachusetts in the Atlantic 10 final to secure an NCAA tournament bid. Princeton (14-3) and Wagner (15-3) are on the other side of the regional.

Johns Hopkins vs. Florida

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Site: UNC Lacrosse Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Matchup: The Blue Jays (10-7) finished fifth in the Big Ten after winning just two of six conference games, but their season’s strong start was enough to help secure an at-large NCAA tournament berth. The Gators (13-6), who put a scare into several of the nation’s top programs in early-season losses, have won 10 straight games, including two in the American Athletic Conference tournament. Third-seeded North Carolina (15-3) awaits the winner.

Navy vs. High Point

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Site: Klöckner Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

Matchup: The Patriot League’s 2017 and 2018 tournament champions needed an at-large bid to advance to their third straight NCAA tournament. The Midshipmen (15-4) are just the second team ever from the conference to receive one. The Panthers (15-4) ran their winning streak to 11 games with a comfortable victory in the Big South final. The winner advances to face No. 6 seed Virginia (12-6) in the second round.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
66°