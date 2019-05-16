NCAA men's and women's lacrosse tournament preview: Loyola Maryland, Maryland seek final four berths

Of the nine Baltimore-area men’s and women’s lacrosse teams invited to the NCAA tournament, just three remain. After this weekend, few would be surprised if there’s only one.

The Loyola Maryland and Maryland men will be underdogs in their quarterfinal matchups. For the Terps women, another Memorial Day weekend trip is just a win away.

The men’s final four will be held next weekend at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. The women will play the semifinals and final at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field. Here’s where the Terps and Greyhounds stand.

No. 1 seed Penn State men vs. No. 8 Loyola Maryland

When: Noon Sunday

Site: Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Conn.

TV: ESPNU

Matchup: The Nittany Lions (15-1) didn’t show any nerves in winning their first NCAA tournament game in program history, routing UMBC, 25-10. The Big Ten champions will face a stiffer test in the quarterfinals. The Greyhounds (12-4) rebounded from a 7-5 loss to Army West Point in the Patriot League tournament to rally past Syracuse, 15-13, in the first round. They’re seeking their first trip to championship weekend since 2016; the winner will play No. 4 seed Pennsylvania or No. 5 seed Yale.

Player to watch: Considering the importance of postseason play in Tewaaraton Award consideration, this could be a decisive game for Penn State attackman Grant Ament. The junior is the nation’s only player averaging more than seven points per game; Loyola senior attackman and fellow finalist Pat Spencer (Boys’ Latin) is third overall.

No. 3 Virginia men vs. Maryland

When: Noon Saturday

Site: James M. Shuart Stadium, Hempstead, N.Y.

TV: ESPNU

Matchup: After an overtime win at No. 6 seed Towson, the Terps (12-4) will face their old Atlantic Coast Conference rival for the first time since 2014. Under John Tillman, Maryland is 7-0 in NCAA quarterfinal games. The Cavaliers (14-3), meanwhile, are a win away from their first semifinal appearance since 2011, the year of their last championship. Virginia’s already claimed the ACC regular-season and tournament titles. The winner will face No. 2 seed Duke or No. 7 seed Notre Dame.

Player to watch: Midfielder Ryan Conrad (Loyola Blakefield), once the nation’s top-ranked recruit, has emerged as the force many expected he’d become at Virginia. The former Baltimore Sun Male High School Athlete of the Year was named Most Valuable Player of the ACC tournament and scored five goals against Robert Morris in the first round.

No. 1 seed Maryland women vs. Denver

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Site: Maryland Stadium, College Park

TV: Big Ten Network

Matchup: The Terps (19-1), a win away from their 11th straight trip to the final four, will face the Pioneers (16-3) in a rematch of a 2018 tournament game. Maryland led just 4-2 at halftime of that second-round meeting before scoring nine straight in an eventual 15-4 win. Denver was the lone unseeded team to advance to the quarterfinals. Its 9-5 win at No. 8 seed Michigan clinched the program's first-ever such appearance. No. 4 seed or No. 5 seed Syracuse will await the winner in the semifinals.

Player to watch: Junior goalkeeper Carson Gregg (Severna Park) is the backstop for the nation’s top-ranked scoring defense, but the Pioneers will need her to outperform Tewaaraton finalist Megan Taylor (Glenelg). The Terps senior is second in the nation in save percentage and held Stony Brook to two second-half goals in a second-round win.

