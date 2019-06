Chris Carlson / Associated Press

2015 Stats: 78 G, .218/.265/.435, 18 2B, 14 HR, 41 RBI, 28 R

Skinny: The Phillies have the worst record in baseball and clearing Howard off the roster opens a spot for someone else. Although he still has some pop, he won't command much in return and the Phillies would likely have to eat a chunk of the $35 million left on his contract after 2015 to facilitate a deal.