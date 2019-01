Credit Houshmandzadeh photo to AP and credit Taboo photo to Getty (and thanks to reader Shawn for the submission)

Credit to The Baltimore Sun for Jones photo and credit to Getty for Jamie Foxx photo

Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy's uncanny resemblance to "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor Rob McElhenney inspired community coordinator Matt Vensel to throw together this photo gallery of Ravens and Orioles players and their celebrity look-alikes. Who are we missing? Email Matt at Matt.Vensel@baltsun.com with your additions.