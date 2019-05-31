Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for April 20, 2015

Charles Krupa / Associated Press

Manager Buck Showalter is a no-excuses kind of guy, so you won’t hear him bemoaning the fact that the Orioles are without three-quarters of their projected middle infield alignment. Of course, he hasn’t had to, because the club’s had enough defensive depth –- so far –- to remain one of the best fielding teams in baseball. They’re currently seventh in the majors in fielding percentage and the infield did not commit its first error until Everth Cabrera’s errant throw on a tough play Sunday. They’ll be even better when J.J. Hardy comes back. Overall, the O’s made three errors this past week, the other two by pitcher Bud Norris and outfielder Alejandro De Aza. If we graded on the curve and took the Hardy injury into account, the defense would get an A, but Buck wouldn’t approve.