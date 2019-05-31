Don’t miss: 48 hour flash sale on Brews & O's tickets. Use code "BREWS15" for $15 off your ticket.
Sports Baltimore Sports Blitz

Five way-too-early Orioles storylines to watch

What's more fun than over-reacting to a baseball team's performance after four series? Doing it after three series. This week's "Five for Friday" points out five way-too-early Orioles storylines to watch going forward.

Jon Meoli
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
79°