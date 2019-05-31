Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for April 13, 2015

Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun
There was one big hole in the overall offensive attack last week. The Orioles had a 16-inning span against the Tampa Bay Rays in which the lineup simply went to sleep, but the rest of the week featured positive performances from all over the position roster. Adam Jones is off to a strong start, batting .381 with two homers and seven RBI. Newcomer Travis Snider is leading the team with a .389 average and has driving in six runs. Jonathan Schoop already has a couple of homers. If the O’s can get Manny Machado going, they’ll be firing on almost all cylinders. The .241 combined batting average isn’t going to knock your socks off, but the O’s ranked ninth in the majors in on-base percentage through the first week and fifth in slugging percentage.
The Orioles took what should have been a major defensive hit to start the season when J.J. Hardy had to start the season on the disabled list with a sore left shoulder, but the infield defense was air-tight through the first week. The O’s committed two errors, one a bad pickoff throw by Bud Norris and the other the disastrous misjudgement by Travis Snider in right field Sunday that allowed three runs to score. That one hurt, but Snider made up for it with a three-run homer later in the game. Though Manny Machado is still finding his stroke at the plate, he has been a human highlight film at third base.
Every week, columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.
