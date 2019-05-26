Digest (May 26): Brigade defeat Soul, 45-30, behind QB Shane Boyd's three TDs

Quarterback Shane Boyd threw for 154 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Brigade to a 45-30 win over the Philadelphia Soul (2-3) in an Arena Football League game at Royal Farms Arena on Sunday. Defensive back Josh Victorian had 5 1/2 tackles (five solo) and five pass breakups for the Brigade (3-2), who held Philadelphia to three points in the fourth quarter. Soul quarterback Dan Raudabaugh had 220 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Brigade play at the Atlantic City Blackjacks at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Horse racing: Jockey Julio Correa swept the opening daily double aboard Mahkato ($13.20) in Race 1 and River Sonata ($17.20) in Race 2 at Pimlico Race Course. Trevor McCarthy, who was at Woodbine on Sunday, will win the jockey title holding a 12-7 advantage over Jorge Vargas Jr., who has two mounts Monday, while Jamie Ness will win the training title, leading Graham Motion and Claudio Gonzalez, 9-5. McCarthy is named in five races Monday, while Ness has horses entered in three races. There will be mandatory payouts in the 20-cent Rainbow 6, 50-cent Late Pick 5 and $1 Super Hi-5 for Monday’s Memorial Day holiday program that marks the close of the 12-day Preakness Meet. Racing moves to Laurel Park for its 43-day summer meet, which runs Friday to Aug. 18.

College baseball: Johns Hopkins will open the Division III College World Series against Babson (38-8) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The other two teams included in the JHU (34-11) bracket are Birmingham-Southern (39-13) and Heidelberg (35-13). The four teams will play a double-elimination format with the winner advancing to the best-of-three series for the national championship. The other four teams competing for the championship are Chapman, Washington & Jefferson, Webster and UMass Boston.

Major League Soccer: Wayne Rooney converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute to give D.C. United to a 1-1 tie with the New England Revolution on Saturday night. D.C. United (7-4-4) took over sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference. Rooney scored after taking a hard hit from New England goalkeeper Matt Turner in the 56th minute. Juan Agudelo's header for his third goal off a cross from Cristian Penilla gave the Revolution (3-8-4) the lead.

WNBA: Alyssa Thomas scored 23 points, Jonquel Jones had 10 points and 14 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Washington Mystics, 84-69, on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams. Washington was missing Elena Delle Donne, who sat out the opener with left knee soreness. Emma Meesseman, who has returned to the Mystics after playing in Belgium last season, scored 14 points. Natasha Cloud and Kristi Toliver (Maryland) added 11 apiece for the Mystics, who lost to Seattle in the WNBA Finals last season. Toliver got hurt in the game and sat out most of the second half with ice on her leg.

-- From Sun staff and news services