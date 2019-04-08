Baltimore Brigade unveil new uniforms alongside rest of AFL ahead of 2019 season

The Arena Football League unveiled new uniforms for the 2019 season during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday.

During the event, new uniforms were presented for all of the teams in the league, including the Albany Empire, Atlantic City Blackjacks, Baltimore Brigade, Columbus Destroyers, Philadelphia Soul and the Washington Valor.

For the custom design and production of the new uniforms, the AFL partnered with manufacturer Phenom Elite.

“Phenom Elite has designed exciting uniforms for the AFL that fit perfectly with the league’s fast-paced, exciting, high-scoring games,” AFL commissioner Randall Boe said.

Courtesy of AFL The Baltimore Brigade unveiled new uniforms along with the rest of the Arena Football League on Monday in Washington.

Teams had the opportunity to design their respective uniforms, incorporating their own original concepts. To ensure long-lasting quality, the new uniform designs were all dyed directly onto the jerseys and pants to prevent cracks, peels or fading.

“Growing up, I was always a fan of the Arena Football League, so to have the opportunity to collaborate with them on this initiative is really special,” said Nathan Dorton, CEO of Phenom Elite. “We’re honored to be working with a professional organization of this caliber, and look forward to seeing the new uniforms in action during the upcoming season.”

The AFL’s 32nd season kicks off April 26, when the Brigade host the defending-champion Washington Valor in a rematch of ArenaBowl XXXI at 7 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena. The Brigade, who play their first three games at home, are led by the 2018 AFL Coach of the Year, Omarr Smith, who enters his third season as Baltimore’s head coach.