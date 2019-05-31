Five young Ravens who must contribute more in 2014

Of all the losses after the Super Bowl, the retirement of starting center Matt Birk might have had the biggest impact. Gradkowski, a 2012 fourth-round pick, struggled to fill Birk's big cleats in 2013 and was the NFL's lowest-graded center in the eyes of Pro Football Focus. Gradkowski struggled to hold up physically and must continue to get bigger and stronger to hold on to his job. But whether it is Gradkowski, 2013 rookie Ryan Jensen or a player who isn't on the roster, someone needs to step up at center in 2014.

Not wanting to overwhelm Brown during his rookie year, the Ravens limited him to a specialized role on defense as a nickel linebacker and special teams. As a result, the 2013 second-round pick made just 15 tackles and forced a fumble. The Ravens are counting on bigger contributions from him this season. Coach John Harbaugh said after the season he expects Brown to seize the starting weak-side linebacker job next season. In the meantime, Brown will have to get stronger and continue to master the playbook.

The Ravens were in Alabama this week to scout draft prospects at the Senior Bowl and they are also getting their Castle in order before the start of free agency in March. The Ravens need to bolster their roster to get back to the playoffs, but they will also need some of the younger players on their roster to develop into consistent, reliable performers. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun reporter and blogger Matt Vensel lists five young Raven players who must contribute more in 2014.