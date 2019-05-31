Five young Ravens who must contribute more in 2014
The Ravens were in Alabama this week to scout draft prospects at the Senior Bowl and they are also getting their Castle in order before the start of free agency in March. The Ravens need to bolster their roster to get back to the playoffs, but they will also need some of the younger players on their roster to develop into consistent, reliable performers. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun reporter and blogger Matt Vensel lists five young Raven players who must contribute more in 2014.