Five For Friday: Young Ravens who could have breakout season

Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Upshaw is a bit of a forgotten man after the Ravens signed pass rusher Elvis Dumervil, but it appears Upshaw should still have a significant role on defense. He doesn't rush the passer like Dumervil or Suggs, but he is a stout run defender, which should get him on the field for early downs. We'll see how the snaps at outside linebacker get divvied up, but Upshaw probably will get more than you would think.