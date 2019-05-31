Five For Friday: Young Ravens who could have breakout season

Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun
The Ravens have publicly said that Ray Rice is still the team's bell-cow back, but Pierce should be in line for a larger role than he had last season, when he rushed for 532 yards and a touchdown on 108 carries as a rookie. He has deceptive speed and acceleration for his size and his running style jibes well with the team's mix of zone and power runs. The second-year back could cut into Rice's carries near the goal line.
Upshaw is a bit of a forgotten man after the Ravens signed pass rusher Elvis Dumervil, but it appears Upshaw should still have a significant role on defense. He doesn't rush the passer like Dumervil or Suggs, but he is a stout run defender, which should get him on the field for early downs. We'll see how the snaps at outside linebacker get divvied up, but Upshaw probably will get more than you would think.
Casual fans know about the big names like Joe Flacco, Ray Rice and Terrell Suggs, but the Ravens' roster is stocked with players who have fewer than four years of NFL experience. Matt Vensel picks five who could make a quantum leap in 2013.
