Wrestlemania 30 predictions

This match seems like an obvious winner at first glance, as there's no reason to give Kane or the Outlaws wins. Meanwhile, The Shield has grown into their face roles with no growing pains at all, and have quickly gotten some of the loudest cheers of the night. So looking at that, The Shield should win easily. However, there is one reason I hesitate before giving the win to The Shield. I think most people realize that the reason The Shield has gone face is to give Roman Reigns a bigger boost, and that likely it will be Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins turning on him. I could potentially see them pulling that turn at Wrestlemania. People love The Shield, and 70,000 people booing Ambrose and Rollins would certainly be a moment to remember. While I almost like the idea of it, I think that the WWE has something going strong with The Shield. With CM Punk out, they could really use another face that everyone loves besides Daniel Bryan. The Shield fits that role, so while I do think eventually Ambrose and Rollins turn on Reigns, I expect that to come in a few months. Winners: The Shield

This match will happen on the pre-show, which has to be slightly disappointing for the people involved, particularly someone like Cesaro who has shined in the past few months. However, with the Network, there will be almost no difference in the feel between the two parts. This match will come down to two teams, The Usos and The Real Americans. Sorry to the other two teams, but there's absolutely no way either walks out with the belts. Honestly, I could see this match going either way. The Usos were red-hot chasing the titles two months ago. However, since they won, they've been put on the back-burner, ending their feud with the New Age Outlaws, but not doing much since then. Meanwhile, The Real Americans have started to get face pops, largely due to Cesaro's growing popularity. It seemed like they were going to break up just a few weeks ago, but for whatever reason, the WWE decided to keep them together. Now, the WWE may have kept them together solely to give the Usos a decent opponent at Wrestlemania, but it does make you wonder if they might give the team one more run, maybe even a title run, before Cesaro goes off on his own. However, I'm going with The Usos. I think that they were initially chalked up to get a big Wrestlemania moment before they decided to give them the titles in front of the Chicago crowd, so I think they stick with that. I also think that Cesaro breaks out sooner rather than later, and a tag run wouldn't do much for him. Plus, besides just slingshotting it back to the Usos, there isn't really anybody they can lose it to right now, and you'd think if they did win it, it would be a relatively short title reign. So I'll go with the Usos to get the crowd hot to start the show, and it's possible that we'll even see Cesaro break off here. Winners: The Usos

By Aaron Oster March Madness is coming to an end, Spring is in the air (finally), and baseball season has started, which means one thing to wrestling fans: it's time for Wrestlemania. This year's Wrestlemania is extra special to me because for the first time, I'll be making the pilgrimage that every wrestling fan should take at least once in his or her life. Take all the wrestling shows, events and fans, and add New Orleans to the mix, and I believe it's going to create an unbelievable atmosphere all weekend long. To add to the excitement, WWE announced on Thursday that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin would be at Wrestlemania. I assume that he will just be in a backstage segment, to add to the nostalgia factor, but who really knows for sure? Besides the card itself, this is truly going to be historic because of the vehicle in which it's delivered. It's the first pay-per-view on the WWE Network, and with that, there is a lot of pressure on the WWE to get this right, besides simply putting on a good show. If there are technical difficulties during the biggest show of the year, that could be an unbelievably tough blow to take for a company that has so much riding on the Network. For what it's worth, I do have faith in MLBAM, which is the company that deals with the Network technically. Their reputation, which has been nearly-flawless to this point in running MLB.TV, is on the line as well. They're having an extra long pre-show this year, starting at 5 p.m. The first hour will be on YouTube, Facebook, WWE.com and the WWE App, as well as the WWE Network, while the second hour will be only on the Network. It's clear that they want people to slowly make their way on to the Network, to ease the strain of the bandwidth. If there's one thing that the WWE has done well this year (and I believe there's more than one thing), it's create a card that, for the most part, is unpredictable. There's only one match, Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar, that I can say with reasonable certainty how it ends. While I have predictions on all of them, I wouldn't say I'm certain on anything else. So without further delay, here are my predictions for Wrestlemania 30. (Click through gallery below for each match.)