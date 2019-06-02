Wrestlemania 30 predictions

By Aaron Oster March Madness is coming to an end, Spring is in the air (finally), and baseball season has started, which means one thing to wrestling fans: it's time for Wrestlemania. This year's Wrestlemania is extra special to me because for the first time, I'll be making the pilgrimage that every wrestling fan should take at least once in his or her life. Take all the wrestling shows, events and fans, and add New Orleans to the mix, and I believe it's going to create an unbelievable atmosphere all weekend long. To add to the excitement, WWE announced on Thursday that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin would be at Wrestlemania. I assume that he will just be in a backstage segment, to add to the nostalgia factor, but who really knows for sure? Besides the card itself, this is truly going to be historic because of the vehicle in which it's delivered. It's the first pay-per-view on the WWE Network, and with that, there is a lot of pressure on the WWE to get this right, besides simply putting on a good show. If there are technical difficulties during the biggest show of the year, that could be an unbelievably tough blow to take for a company that has so much riding on the Network. For what it's worth, I do have faith in MLBAM, which is the company that deals with the Network technically. Their reputation, which has been nearly-flawless to this point in running MLB.TV, is on the line as well. They're having an extra long pre-show this year, starting at 5 p.m. The first hour will be on YouTube, Facebook, WWE.com and the WWE App, as well as the WWE Network, while the second hour will be only on the Network. It's clear that they want people to slowly make their way on to the Network, to ease the strain of the bandwidth. If there's one thing that the WWE has done well this year (and I believe there's more than one thing), it's create a card that, for the most part, is unpredictable. There's only one match, Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar, that I can say with reasonable certainty how it ends. While I have predictions on all of them, I wouldn't say I'm certain on anything else. So without further delay, here are my predictions for Wrestlemania 30. (Click through gallery below for each match.)