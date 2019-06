World Wrestling Entertainment's "Tables, Ladders and Chairs" at 1st Mariner Arena: This match is between Wade Barrett, left, and "The Apex Predator" Randy Orton.

World Wrestling Entertainment's "Tables, Ladders and Chairs" came to 1st Mariner Arena. Fans show their support during this match between "The Game" Triple H, left, and Kevin Nash.

Daniel Bryan stunned the wrestling world by cashing in his "Money in the bank" briefcase to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. He beat The Big Show, who'd just beaten Mark Henry in a world title chairs match, to claim the belt at WWE's event at 1st Mariner Arena Sunday night.