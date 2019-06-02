John Cena's wardrobe through the years
On Sunday, John Cena revealed his newest t-shirt -- "Rise Above Cancer." Since 2003, Cena's closet has amassed at least 25 WWE-produced shirts. "Rise Above Cancer" is the first one with pink as a primary color. Five of his new looks have debuted at WrestleMania. Five more have come at Summerslam, and four others at Survivor Series. Let's take a look back at the designs and colors that led the face of the WWE to the man he is today. -- Arda Ocal
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad