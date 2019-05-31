Worst trades in Baltimore sports history
[Editor's note: With baseball's non-waiver trade deadline arriving Thursday afternoon, The Baltimore Sun has ranked the 10 best and 10 worst deals in Baltimore sports history. The best trades can be found here.] What were the Ravens thinking? That was the overwhelming reaction of fans after the team sent Anquan Boldin to the San Francisco 49ers in March 2013 for a sixth-round choice in the NFL draft. A game and gutsy wide receiver, Boldin was the Ravens' favorite target in 2012 and caught six passes (one a touchdown) in their Super Bowl victory over the 49ers. His reward? A proposed pay cut, which Boldin nixed. So on the trading block he went. Albeit a move to help the team stay under the salary cap, it ranks in hindsight as one of the worst deals in Baltimore sports history. Minus Boldin, the Ravens' offense sputtered last year and the team missed the playoffs. Worse, Ravens fans watched as the 11-year veteran carried the 49ers to the NFC championship game, where his five receptions -- including a touchdown -- led San Francisco in a losing cause. Still, the Boldin trade isn't nearly the most one-sided in Baltimore's long sports history. Here are the 10 worst trades made by area teams, as ranked by The Baltimore Sun. (Text by Mike Klingaman.)
