Worst trades in Baltimore sports history

Howell, an aggressive 6-foot-7 All-Star who, in two years, averaged 18.3 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Bullets, goes to Boston and does much the same for a dynastic team. In four years with the Celtics, he helps them win two NBA championships. Counts, a gangly 7-foot center, proves so disappointing that the Bullets trade him after 25 games in a three-team swap that brings Baltimore a solid forward in Ray Scott.