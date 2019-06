Hosts Brazil could cruise to knockout round in Group A of FIFA World Cup

Tim Heitman, USA Today Sports

The Mexicans are only in the World Cup by the grace of former Terps star Graham Zusi, whose late goal in the final round of CONCACAF qualifying against Panama allowed Mexico to advance to a playoff and gain qualification over New Zealand a few weeks later. Whether they'll be able to make an impact on the group could require more help from their rivals. The Mexican side has been in disarray through qualifying, with three managers leading the squad since 2013 before they settled on Miguel Herrera. But with midfielder Luis Montes out as of this weekend with a broken leg and defender Rafa Marquez also removed due to injury, a tough task for the Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez and the Mexicans became even harder.