PATRIK STOLLARZ / AFP/Getty Images

The three-time champions are looking to improve on two-straight third place finishes in Brazil, and as the No. 2-ranked team in the World behind Spain, that's certainly on the table. Germany has too many world-class players to mention, but are strong all the way from Manuel Neuer at the back to Miroslav Klose up front. The German bench would probably be starters for every other side in the World Cup, though a lengthy injured list headlined by Marco Reus, who will miss the tournament with an ankle injury, leaves them going into Brazil with questions lingering.