Bosnia and Herzegovina topped a pretty light qualifying group to earn a spot in its first ever World Cup, but they will be introduced to the world's biggest stage by facing Argentina in their opening game. Many fans will only see familiar faces on this team in goal (Stoke City's Asmir Begovic) and up front, where Manchester City's Eden Dzeko has a career 35 international goals in 62 appearances. He and Stuttgart striker Vedad Ibisevic will have to fire Bosnia and Herzegovina as far as they can in Brazil.