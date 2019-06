DANIEL GARCIA, AFPGetty Images

Colombia, the fifth-ranked team in the FIFA World Ranking, is going to Brazil without top striker Radamel Falcao, who's out with a knee injury. The Monaco forward's absence creates a gaping hole in the team's attack, but one man doesn't boost a team this high in the world rankings on his own. The Colombians have a balanced team with youth and experience, and with no marquee opponents in the group, could have an easy path into the knockout round.