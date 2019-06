DANI POZO, AFPGetty Images

The reigning World Cup and European champions carry the highest expectations of any team other than hosts Brazil into the World Cup. The 2014 squad features 16 players who were part of the 2010 World Cup-winning side, and new additions like Brazilian-born Diego Costa will only help to bolster the squad. However, Costa's fitness is in question, and without him, the Spanish side could lack finishing with the aged David Villa and the much-derided Fernando Torres in reserve. Their fate in the group will likely be tied to the opening matchup with the Netherlands on June 13, a rematch of the 2010 final.