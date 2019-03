Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

With their backs to the camera (from left) Baltimoreans Victoria Thobe and Noah Smith hold hands in front of lines of police, some on horseback, on Howard Street at the Convention Center after a large protest dispersed from Baltimore's City Hall over the recent death of local resident Freddie Gray, while in police custody. A number of people have been arrested and there have been reported injuries as a small faction, some youths, damaged vehicles and store fronts.