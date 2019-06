Thought to be out of the hunt a few weeks ago, the Chargers have won three games in a row, making things uncomfortable for the Ravens. On Sunday they play the Chiefs, who have nothing for which to play.

Alex Smith threw for 153 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in their loss to the Colts. That's not going to cut it in the playoffs, especially against a team like the Broncos or the Patriots.

With just one week remaining in the regular season, the playoff picture in both conferences has yet to develop. Heading into Week 17, five playoff spots are up for grabs, and the Ravens are still in the running for one of them. But are they still in Matt Vensel's NFL power rankings? Not after that ugly loss Sunday.