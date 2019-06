Blame it on the snow if you like, but the Lions lost another game they probably should have won Sunday in Philadelphia. If they lose to the Ravens next Monday night, they could find themselves in second place.

After a season in which their offense has been maddeningly inconsistent, it now seems that the defense is the most likely candidate to do them in. Their lack of a killer instinct nearly cost them twice Sunday.

After winning the wildest game of a wacky weekend of football, the Ravens are back in the top 12 of my NFL power rankings for the first time since Week 6. With three straight victories, they are a team on the rise -- and at the right time, too. But they still have a long way to go to climb back to the top.