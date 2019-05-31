Get to know the United States Men's National Team ahead of the 2014 World Cup

Notes: Goalkeeper ... 29 years old ... 6-foot-4 ... 207 lbs ... Plays for Aston Villa (Premier League) ... First played for the USMNT in 2007 ... Played at the University of South Carolina for two years (2003-2004). Outlook: Guzan, like starter Tim Howard, showed well for himself this season in England. But only one man can feature, and that man is Howard. Guzan is one of the more able backup goalkeepers who will be in Brazil, but he will have to settle for a spot on the bench as he did in 2010.

Notes: Goalkeeper ... 35 years old ... 6-foot-3 ... 210 lbs ... Has played for USMNT since 2002. Outlook: Howard has been the first-choice United States goalkeeper since 2007 and will stand tall between the sticks in Brazil, just as he did in 2010 in South Africa. Howard is coming off a standout season for Everton and will be the first name on coach Jurgen Klinsmann's team sheet in Brazil.

June's World Cup means that those who don't follow the United States Men's National Team as regularly as they should (which is very regularly) might be at a loss when this mixture of Americans and Europeans who have American passports takes the nation by storm in Brazil. Take into account the lack of star forward Landon Donovan, and a host of youngsters new to the national team fold, and there's a lot of catching up to do. Fear not. Here's a rundown on each player on the US 23-man roster, with a bit of background and an overview of the role they're expected to play for coach Jurgen Klinsmann in Brazil. By Jon Meoli and Jared Chado, The Baltimore Sun

By Jon Meoli and Jared Chado, The Baltimore Sun