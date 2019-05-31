Underperforming Ravens draft picks of the past 10 years

The Ravens are redecorating the hallways in their scouting department with photographs of players who overperformed their draft position — a delicate designation, general manager Ozzie Newsome admits, because no player expects to play like a fifth-rounder.

But draft position does mean something, and sometimes, that determines how a player’s career is viewed. Before we get to those who should be enshrined in said hallway, here’s a list of players who will not.

These players are those who underperformed their draft status while with the Ravens. To qualify, they had to be selected in the top three rounds. Picks from 2014 are exempt, having not gotten much of an opportunity to show one way or another.