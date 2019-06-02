Triple H's wardrobe through the years
First, we went through the archives to find out how John Cena's t-shirts changed over the years in WWE. Now, we will take a look at the evolution (pardon the pun) of the wardrobe of The Game, Triple H. Unlike the man he met in the main event at WrestleMania 22, Triple H has many more T-shirts, at least 50. Enjoy this look back at Triple H's career through the merchandise he wore. -- Arda Ocal
