Courtesy of the WWE

This tag team held the gold for the longest amount of time: 478 days. Demolition's first stint with the gold is still the longest today. No team has even come close. The Demos had Ax, Smash and Crush as part of the crew, and fans didn't know which combination of the two would defend the gold on any given night. This is also known as the "Freebird" rule, made famous by the Fabulous Freebirds.