Cary Williams had been picked on by quarterbacks of both the NFL and armchair variety the first three games of the season, but he picked off Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden for his first career interception and returned it for a touchdown that Ravens coach John Harbaugh said was the difference in the 23-16 victory.

The Ravens offense made a statement in their 44-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and the prettiest play of the bunch was Joe Flacco's touchdown lob to wideout Anquan Boldin. With pressure in his face, Flacco threw an accurate pass off his back foot to Boldin, who got sandwiched by two defenders as he caught it.

The (unofficial) first half of the 2012 season was a blur. But now that the 5-2 Ravens are off for their bye week, we get a chance to slow down and look back at their highlights. Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel has ranked the team's five most memorable plays so far this season. Do you agree with his list?