JUNE 10, 2002--Baltimore Ravens open their veterans training camp at their Owings Mills practice facility. Ravens draft pick Ed Reed is greeted by owner Art Model.

On the first day of Ravens training camp at McDaniel College in 2004, fans clamor for Todd Heap's autograph after the morning practice session.

