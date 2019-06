Rob Carr / Getty Images

Catch up with Maryland’s men’s basketball team. Coming off a tough 70-67 road loss to Michigan on Tuesday, the No. 3 (currently) Terps play host to Ohio State Saturday at noon. Mount St. Joe’s grad Kam Williams is the sixth man for the Buckeyes and is averaging 11.4 points in five Big Ten games. Though the game at Xfinity Center is sold out, you can watch it on ESPN2.