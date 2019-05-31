The Ravens' review: 2012 season

Jared Wickerham / Getty Images
GS: 14 | GP: 14 | Snaps: 981 Season in review: Yanda was the team's most consistent and effective offensive lineman in 2012 and was selected to the Pro Bowl for a second straight season. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 14 and was sidelined for a game, but he was quickly back in the lineup at right guard, punishing fools as usual. Signature moment: In the playoff win in Denver, Yanda hit Broncos linebacker Wesley Woodyard with a punishing block that opened up a wide running lane for Ray Rice, who took the ball down to the 1-yard line. Stat that stands out: zero and four -- sacks and QB hits allowed by Yanda in 2012, per Pro Football Focus. Pro Football Focus grade: +31.2 overall | +14.3 as a pass blocker | +16.3 as a run blocker | -0.9 penalty. Outlook for 2013 and beyond: The team's offensive line situation is once again uncertain, but at least we know that Yanda will definitely be at right guard when Week 1 rolls around. Arguably the best guard in the NFL, Yanda, who turns 29 in September, is in his prime. I'm sure there are ways that Yanda can elevate his game, but I'm not even going to try to nitpick this nasty, terrifying Pro Bowl lineman. Update: Left tackle Bryant McKinnie has re-signed with the Ravens, stabilizing the offensive line.
GS: 0 | GP: 11 | Snaps: 170 Season in review: Williams, a Baltimore native, once again battled to make the 53-man roster. He made a bunch of spectacular catches in training camp, but he mostly played on special teams during the regular season. Williams was placed on injured reserve in late December and did not play in the playoffs. Signature moment: LaQuan only played a handful of offensive snaps in the regular season, but he flashed potential with a leaping grab for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason. Stat that stands out: five -- special-teams tackles for Williams during the regular season. Pro Football Focus grade: -0.5 on special teams | -3.0 penalties on special teams| 0.0 as a wide receiver. Outlook for 2013 and beyond: Williams must once again fight for a roster spot this summer, and while his body control and leaping ability are a little intriguing, it appears Williams will have to make it on special teams.
